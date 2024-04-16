Military ammunition discovered and seized in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landmines and various other ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, the Barda regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, News.az reports.

The Jabrayil district police department discovered and seized 29 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, 3 automatic rifles, a machine gun, a grenade launcher, and additional ammunition in Hovuslu

village.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

News.Az