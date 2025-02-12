Military plane crashes into San Diego Bay

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military plane crashed into San Diego Bay near Naval Air Station North Island on Wednesday.

The San Diego Fire Department confirmed there were two pilots on the plane and both were rescued, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

The crash was reported near Shelter Island just after 10:16 a.m. local time.

The two pilots were taken to a local hospital, according to the fire department. It was unclear if they were injured.

Fire officials sent 60 personnel to the scene, including two fire trucks, a foam truck, five engines, a helicopter, two boats and a lifeguard river team.

News.Az