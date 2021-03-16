Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam results in casualties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two civilians died and three were wounded as a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

According to the district prosecutor's office, the investigation found that Huseynov Akif Mukhtar oglu, Huseynov Anar Akif oglu and Abdulov Bahruz Nadir oglu received numerous serious wounds, Huseynov Razi Akif oglu and Huseynov Bayram Akif oglu died, while the 7-years-old Huseynov Huseyn Razi oglu was unhurt.

Employees of the prosecutor's office and police have examined the place of accident, forensic medical examination has been appointed, other necessary procedural actions have been done.



On the fact, the prosecutor's office of the Aghdam district prosecutor's office initiated a criminal case under CC articles 100.2 (planning, preparation, unleashing or waging aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law in armed conflicts), 120.2.7 (intentional killing of two or more persons).



The prosecutor's office is conducting intensive investigative measures.

News.Az