Minister: Up to 960,000 tourists visit Azerbaijan in January-May

Azerbaijan welcomed 211,000 tourists in May 2017 compared to 174,000 tourists in May 2016, Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijani minister of culture and tourism, said.

Garayev made the remarks at a meeting with tour operators and travel companies of the National Tourism Promotion Bureau in Baku June 8, Trend reports.

The minister said that up to 960,000 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in January-May 2017 compared to 768,000 tourists in January-May 2016.

“The tourist flow increased by 30 percent,” the minister said, adding that almost 200,000 more tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in the reporting period. “This growth is directly related to the simplification of the visa regime with almost 90 countries.”

News.Az

