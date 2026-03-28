Missile from Yemen triggers wider Middle East war

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A missile launched from Yemen was detected over Israel on Saturday, marking a new escalation in the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Israeli authorities confirmed the projectile originated from Yemen, describing it as the first such launch since the Iran war began. Air defenses were activated as tensions across the Middle East continued to intensify, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The development comes as the United States and Israel maintain military operations against Iran, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that the campaign is expected to conclude within “weeks, not months.”

The conflict, now in its second month, has expanded far beyond Iran’s borders, drawing in multiple regional actors and raising fears of a broader regional war.

Iran has continued to carry out retaliatory strikes, including an attack on a military base in Saudi Arabia that injured 12 U.S. service members, according to U.S. officials. Meanwhile, Iran reports that its own territory has been targeted, including nuclear and industrial sites, and has vowed further retaliation against Israel.

The escalation has also heightened concerns over global energy security, with attacks and disruptions impacting shipping routes and contributing to rising oil prices worldwide.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has previously threatened to act in support of Iran and what it calls the “axis of resistance,” raising fears that the conflict could spread further across key maritime and air corridors.

In Washington, officials say additional military deployments to the region are intended to give the U.S. “maximum flexibility,” while avoiding a large-scale ground war. However, the buildup has raised concerns about the possibility of a prolonged regional conflict.

At the same time, diplomatic tensions are increasing between the U.S. and its allies, with disagreements emerging over military support and the security of strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

As strikes, missile launches, and counterattacks continue across multiple fronts, the risk of a wider Middle East war appears to be growing.

News.Az