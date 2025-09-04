Missing Turkish scientist found in US Federal Detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Furkan Dolek, a Turkish scientist who had been missing for over a week, was located at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in New York, following efforts by Turkish diplomatic officials.

Speaking to Anadolu, Dolek’s sister, Esra Dolek Coskun, thanked Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and New York Consulate General for helping locate him. She said her brother was transferred to the detention facility and has not yet received a court date, but sounded well during a recent phone call, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dolek reportedly began a protest walk toward Canada after his US visa was allegedly revoked, during which he was detained. In a LinkedIn post on August 27, he described walking from Massena to Akwesasne, noting his exhaustion and blisters but expressing gratitude for making it that far.

Previously, Dolek had used LinkedIn to raise concerns about workplace exploitation of researchers, alleging retaliation against whistleblowers and misconduct being ignored.

The Turkish consulate continues to monitor developments and keep the family informed.

News.Az