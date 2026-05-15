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‘Kharibulbul’ Music Festival concludes in Shusha

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‘Kharibulbul’ Music Festival concludes in Shusha
Photo: Azertac

The 9th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival concluded in Shusha on May 15.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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People’s Artist Sakina Ismayilova and her students presented a concert program in front of Khan gizi Natavan’s palace.

The event also featured the performance of the “Rast” mugham, as young mugham singers together with their master delivered a distinctive mugham night.

The music festival concluded with the performance of the “Garabagh” song.

The festival of friendship and music, which brought together numerous musicians from many countries around the world, contributes not only to the preservation of the rich traditions of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, but also to the strengthening of intercultural dialogue.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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