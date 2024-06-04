Modi-led alliance leads in India elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The early vote count in the Indian general elections on Tuesday showed a lead for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The vote counting in India's general elections began Tuesday morning after the seven-phase mega polls concluded with millions casting their votes across the South Asian country.According to the Indian Election Commission as of local time 10.30 a.m. (0500GMT), the BJP was leading in 231 seats, while the Indian National Congress was leading in 100 seats.Local media trends showed that the National Democratic Alliance was ahead in over 300 seats, surpassing the 272-seat mark required for a majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament.The trends, however, showed the opposition alliance leading in over 200 seats.Earlier in the morning, the vote count began at 8 a.m. local time (0230GMT), with the final official results expected by the end of the day, according to the Election Commission of India.The immense seven-phase endeavor to fill 543 parliamentary seats concluded on Saturday, with the opposition alliance claiming it would win 295 seats, while the ruling alliance said it would exceed 370 seats in Tuesday's result.The election is primarily a battle between the NDA led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition alliance INDIA led by the main opposition Indian National Congress (INC).The exit polls, released after the last phase of voting, had projected over 350 seats for the NDA and less than 200 for INDIA.The seven phases of the election were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In the final phase, at least 33 polling personnel died due to a heat wave in northern Uttar Pradesh state.Out of 968 million registered voters, 642 million cast ballots throughout the election, the commission said Monday, adding that the vote-counting process was "very robust."In the capital New Delhi, the BJP and INC have both made preparations at their respective headquarters for the vote-counting day.Even as exit polls have hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party returning in great numbers, some experts suggest that these predictions may be "exaggerated.""I think the exit polls have shown exaggerated results. Looking at the ground situation, there is likely to be an almost equal distribution of seats between the ruling party alliance and opposition parties," Sarvesh Dutt Tripathi, who teaches media at a Delhi-based university, told Anadolu.Along with the results of the general elections, the vote count for the legislative assembly elections in two Indian states will also be announced on Tuesday. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha went to the polls simultaneously along with the general elections.

