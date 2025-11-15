Monmouth flooding prompts 'danger to life' warnings and evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Widespread flooding caused by Storm Claudia has prompted major incident declarations and “danger to life” warnings in Monmouth and surrounding areas, authorities said.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service reported that teams are carrying out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks, and relocating residents from affected areas to safety, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Natural Resources Wales has issued four severe flood warnings across the region, citing a “significant risk to life.”

Fire service area manager Matt Jones described the flooding as “significant” and urged the public to avoid the area completely.

“We need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most,” Jones said. “If you are in immediate danger with threat to life or property, or need urgent assistance, please call 999.”

The response operation also involves Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services, and Monmouthshire Council, working together to manage the emergency.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions and urge residents to follow official guidance.

News.Az