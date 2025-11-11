Monsoon disasters claim 140 lives in Nepal, 30 still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 140 people lost their lives due to rain-induced disasters across Nepal during this year’s monsoon, which lasted 135 days, according to a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The report, released on Tuesday, detailed 1,454 disaster incidents, with 30 individuals still missing and 300 others injured, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The majority of the deaths were caused by landslides (67 fatalities), followed by floods (37 deaths), and lightning strikes (29 fatalities). A total of 5,995 families were affected by these disasters, which occurred between May 29 and October 10.

In addition to these, 120 people died and 622 others were injured due to other disasters, including fires and snakebites, the report said.

