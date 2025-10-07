Death toll hits 51 in Nepal's rain-induced disasters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from rain-sparked disasters in Nepal has reached 51, a government agency said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Among the dead, 38 were killed in landslides, 10 in floods and three in lightning strikes, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a statement.

Six people, including five hit by floods, are still missing, and 47 others were injured, the statement said.

The security agencies led by Nepal Army have rescued 1,337 people in 15 districts, the army said.

Infrastructure in Nepal, including highways and hydropower stations, was also damaged in disasters sparked by incessant rainfall from Friday evening.

News.Az