More closer to digitalization with Azercell

Control your number with “My Cabinet” service online

Excelling with its innovative ideas and solutions in customer services, Azercell is pleased to introduce personal cabinet service “My Cabinet” in a more modern design for its subscribers. “My Cabinet” is a virtual assistant enabling subscribers to save time and execute majority of operations related to his/her cell number at the shortest timeframe.

Hence, “My Cabinet” provides an opportunity for online execution of the following operations without referring to the Azercell Customer Services or Call Center:

- get full information about number and internet balance;

- order, update or deactivate mobile data packages and roaming data packages;

- change tariff package;

- manage line of the number;

- track the payment history for the latest 6 month period.

In addition, subscribers may use “My Cabinet” to top up balance, send messages, stop advertising type messages from Azercell or third parties, and also deactivate/activate Roaming, “Kəscell+”, Call Forwarding, Caller Identification Restriction, Simurq services and etc. by entering to the “Services” page.

We should also mention that, aiming to apply the world’s latest digital innovations, Azercell presents the new private cabinet in a “responsive” design. It has a flexible design to match the size of the user’s screen and so automatically adapts to the screen and browser size based on settings of device used.

One more new feature of “My Cabinet” is the availability of “Fast login”, which provides an opportunity to enter into the cabinet with a one-time password.

It is worth mentioning that, Android and IOS users may add “My Cabinet” application on their smartphones according to the following User Guideline and use at any time as other mobile applications: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/selfservice/kabinetim/

We strongly believe that “My Cabinet”, which allows online execution of a range of operations, will please our subscribers and will be beneficial by making their daily live activities easier.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

