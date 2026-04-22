Azerbaijan's pavilion debuts at Astana Exhibition

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Azerbaijan's national pavilion was officially opened at the Astana International Exhibition Center as part of the RES2026 Regional Ecological Summit.

The exhibition showcases the country's priorities in sustainable development, including projects on the advancement of green energy and the application of ecological technologies, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Initiatives aimed at expanding the use of renewable energy sources are also presented.

The pavilion serves not only as a display of Azerbaijan's achievements but also as a venue for meetings and presentations focused on strengthening international cooperation in ecology and sustainable development.

News.Az