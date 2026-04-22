Nepal minister resigns, second exit in month-old government

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Nepal’s month-old government has suffered another setback after Home Affairs Minister Sudan Gurung resigned, marking the second ministerial exit in just a few weeks and raising fresh questions about political stability in the country.

Gurung announced his resignation on social media, saying concerns had been raised about his investments and other issues. He called for a full investigation but did not provide detailed explanations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“For me, ethics is greater than position, and there is no greater power than public trust,” he wrote, emphasizing that his decision was driven by public accountability concerns.

Gurung’s departure follows another recent ministerial exit, adding pressure on the administration led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who took office after a recent election wave that brought his party to power.

The resignation comes at a sensitive time for the new government, which has pledged to tackle corruption, improve governance, and restore public trust.

Prime Minister Shah will temporarily oversee the home ministry following Gurung’s exit, according to officials from his office.

Gurung, a 38-year-old former activist, had previously drawn attention for ordering the arrest of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with an investigation into the handling of last year’s Gen Z protests.

His resignation statement referenced growing public scrutiny over financial matters, including questions about his shareholdings.

The current government, led by Shah—who rose to prominence as a rapper-turned-politician and former mayor of Kathmandu—has faced rapid internal changes despite its strong reform agenda.

Earlier this month, Shah dismissed a labour minister over allegations of misuse of office to benefit family members, signaling a strict stance on ethics and governance.

The latest resignation highlights the instability facing Nepal’s newly formed administration, which came to power on promises of transparency and anti-corruption reforms.

With two ministers stepping down in a short period, observers say the government will need to quickly stabilize its cabinet to maintain momentum and public confidence.

News.Az