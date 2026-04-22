Syrian president visits UAE on Gulf tour's third leg

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Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, marking the third stop of his Gulf tour.

The president arrived in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, accompanied by an official delegation and was received by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

The visit comes as part of a Gulf tour launched by President al-Sharaa on Tuesday with a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and discussed expanding economic and investment partnerships, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments and their implications for regional security.

Earlier on Wednesday, President al-Sharaa met in Doha with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with both sides stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

News.Az