Kazakhstan confirms suspension of oil flow to Germany via Russia

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Kazakhstan's energy minister announced on Wednesday that there would be no transit of its oil to Germany through Russia in May, citing Russian technical constraints, which are believed to be linked to recent strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirmed Wednesday that Kazakh oil transit to Germany via Russia through the Druzhba pipeline is suspended from 1 May, based on what he called “information from unofficial sources”, but that “as soon as the technical feasibility issue is resolved, transit of Kazakh oil will resume," News.Az reportss, citing foreign media.

Akkenzhenov told journalists in Astana that “there have been no official statements from the Russian side yet, but we know from unofficial sources it is true” that “for the month of May, we have zero transit through Adral Samara along the Druzhba pipeline and onward to the (German) Shved refinery.”

The energy minister said that “the Russian side, again according to unofficial sources, claims it lacks the technical capacity to pump Kazakhstani oil.”

He stressed that it is just his assumption that “most likely, this is related to the recent strikes on Russian infrastructure.”

Asked if the suspension applies just to the month of May, Akkenzhenov said “as of now, it applies only to May,” but added that Kazakhstan’s forecast for the second quarter “is that the Russian side has reported zero for all three months.”

The energy minister added that he has spoken to unnamed colleagues and that “as soon as the issue of technical feasibility is resolved, the transit of Kazakhstani oil will resume.”

Kazakhstan exports up to 200,000 barrels per day to German refineries through the route in question.

Kazakh media outlets are reporting that, according to Akkenzhenov, unshipped volumes will be redirected to other routes.

Kazakh oil accounts for approximately 20-30% of Germany’s Shved refinery's consumption, and the transit via the Druzhba pipeline represents a small proportion of Kazakhstan’s total oil exports.

The head of the energy ministry also stated that Kazakhstan does not plan to reduce oil production given the current situation.

News.Az