More than 200 hikers still stranded after blizzard hits Mount Everest

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 200 hikers and climbers remain stranded on and around Mount Everest after a powerful and unexpected blizzard swept through the Himalayas, cutting off routes and damaging communication lines, News.az reports.

According to Nepalese officials, the blizzard struck the region late Tuesday, dumping heavy snow and bringing winds exceeding 100 km/h. The sudden weather shift caught many trekking groups by surprise, particularly those along the popular Everest Base Camp trail and higher-altitude camps.

Rescue teams, including the Nepalese Army, local guides, and helicopter units, have been mobilized to locate and evacuate stranded climbers, but operations have been hampered by poor visibility, strong winds, and continued snowfall. Several groups have taken shelter in mountain lodges and temporary camps, while others remain trapped along trails blocked by deep snow and avalanches.

Authorities have confirmed at least six injuries, mostly due to frostbite and exposure, but no deaths have been officially reported so far. Communication with some trekking groups remains limited, raising concerns for their safety as temperatures continue to plummet overnight.

The Nepal Tourism Board has urged all expeditions to suspend climbing activities until weather conditions stabilize. Meteorologists say the storm was caused by an unusual cold front from the northwest that rapidly intensified over the Himalayas.

This incident comes during Nepal’s busy autumn trekking season, when hundreds of foreign and local climbers attempt to reach Everest Base Camp or scale nearby peaks. Officials say this is one of the most severe early-season storms to hit the region in years.

Search and rescue operations are expected to continue through the night and into Wednesday, with emergency shelters being set up in Lukla and Namche Bazaar to receive those brought down from the mountains.

News.Az