Hundreds of trekkers rescued on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest -VIDEO

Hundreds of trekkers rescued on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest -VIDEO

Mountaineers and trekkers heading towards the Everest base camp from Lobuche in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal. PHOTO: REUTERS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of trekkers stranded by a blizzard near Mount Everest’s eastern face in Tibet have been safely rescued, Chinese state media reported on Oct. 5, amid unusually heavy rain and snowfall across the Himalayas, News.Az reports citinhg the Straits Times.

🏔️Nearly a thousand #tourists are stranded on #Everest and unable to descend.



A severe snowstorm has dramatically reduced visibility, and trails are blocked by snow. The climbers are at an altitude of 4,900 meters, and many of their tents are buried under the snow. A rescue… pic.twitter.com/qELLCMCALk — News.Az (@news_az) October 5, 2025

As of Oct 5, 350 trekkers had reached the small township of Qudang, while contact with the remaining 200-plus trekkers had been made, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Visitors to the remote valley of Karma, which leads to the eastern Kangshung face of Everest, were in the hundreds this week, taking advantage of an eight-day National Day holiday in China.

Snowfall in the valley, which lies at an elevation averaging 4,200m, began on Oct 3 evening and persisted throughout Oct 4.

The remaining trekkers will arrive in Qudang in stages under the guidance and assistance of rescuers organised by the local government, CCTV reported.

Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams had been deployed to help remove snow blocking access to the area, according to an earlier report by state-backed Jimu News.

Jimu News estimated that nearly 1,000 people had been trapped.

News.Az