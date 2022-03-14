Yandex metrika counter

More than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

As of Monday, more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 127,000 third-country nationals, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, said, News.az reports.

"People continue to flee the war in Ukraine every minute," the IOM tweeted Monday, adding that they need "continued support."

According to UNICEF, the war in Ukraine is having a "devastating impact" on more than 7.5 million children.

