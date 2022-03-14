More than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

As of Monday, more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 127,000 third-country nationals, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, said, News.az reports.

"People continue to flee the war in Ukraine every minute," the IOM tweeted Monday, adding that they need "continued support."

According to UNICEF, the war in Ukraine is having a "devastating impact" on more than 7.5 million children.

News.az

