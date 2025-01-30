Yandex metrika counter

More than 30 bodies pulled out from Washington DC’s Potomac river

  • World
  • Share
More than 30 bodies pulled out from Washington DC’s Potomac river
Photo: BBC

More than 30 bodies have been recovered from Washington DC’s Potomac River where American Eagle Flight 5342 and a military helicopters both lie in ruin, two sources familiar with the rescue efforts told NBC Washington, News.az reports citing BBC.

A multi-agency rescue operation continues through the night in challenging conditions.

Four crew and 60 passengers were on the ill-fated commercial passenger jet. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, a US official said.

Officials did not provide a death toll from the collision.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      