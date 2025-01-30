More than 30 bodies pulled out from Washington DC’s Potomac river

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 30 bodies have been recovered from Washington DC’s Potomac River where American Eagle Flight 5342 and a military helicopters both lie in ruin, two sources familiar with the rescue efforts told NBC Washington, News.az reports citing BBC.

A multi-agency rescue operation continues through the night in challenging conditions.Four crew and 60 passengers were on the ill-fated commercial passenger jet. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, a US official said.Officials did not provide a death toll from the collision.

