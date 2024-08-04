More than 50 killed in anti-government protests in Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 50 people have been killed in Bangladesh amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters.



The unrest comes as student leaders have declared a campaign of civil disobedience to demand that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down.Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators in several parts of Bangladesh on Sunday. Around 200 people have been injured.A nighttime curfew has come into effect as authorities attempt to quash protests across the country.

