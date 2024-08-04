More than 50 killed in anti-government protests in Bangladesh
- 04 Aug 2024 17:43
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
At least 50 people have been killed in Bangladesh amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators in several parts of Bangladesh on Sunday. Around 200 people have been injured.
A nighttime curfew has come into effect as authorities attempt to quash protests across the country.