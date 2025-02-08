More than three dozen killed in bus accident in Mexico

More than three dozen killed in bus accident in Mexico

More than three dozen people have died in an accident involving a bus in southern Mexico, local media reported on Saturday, as local authorities expressed condolences to the families of the victims, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The bus was traveling between Cancun and Tabasco, according to reports. "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request," said Ovidio Peralta, the mayor of Comalcalco, a town in Tabasco.

