South Korea weighs minesweepers deployment for Hormuz mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea is weighing whether to dispatch naval minesweepers to assist in clearing the Strait of Hormuz following an agreement reached between the United States and Iran, News.Az reports, citing the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The newspaper, citing several government sources, stated that the option of sending minesweepers is currently under serious internal review within the South Korean government.

Officials said any possible deployment would be contingent on a ceasefire taking effect and on the stabilization of conditions in and around the strategically important waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as a critical maritime chokepoint for global shipping.

“This ultimately comes down to a question of commitment (to the United States), and sending minesweepers is one of the options (of showing that commitment),” one source said. “It’s a matter of choice whether to be fully involved in rebuilding the strait from the outset or to wade in gradually at a lower level.”

A senior official from the ruling Democratic Party, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government remains committed to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. “The Ministry of National Defense is reviewing options from multiple angles, taking comprehensive account of peninsular readiness and domestic legal procedures,” the official said.

However, another senior official from the ruling party said discussions on deploying minesweepers “have not yet reached the stage of consultations with the United States, Britain or France,” adding that “discussions can only begin once a ceasefire is signed.”

According to Yonhap News Agency, a total of 24 South Korea-linked vessels are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, after an oil tanker and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier left the Gulf last week. In addition, 137 South Korean sailors are still in the region.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry also stated that it is “actively participating in international discussions on ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” and added that it “will carefully examine realistic options for contribution with relevant ministries and take comprehensive account of international law, the safety of international sea lanes, the Korea-US alliance, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

News.Az