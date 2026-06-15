Georgian PM welcomes US-Iran memorandum

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will pave the way for a comprehensive peace agreement and a lasting settlement of the conflict.

“I welcome the agreement reached on the memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Kobakhidze wrote on X on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

The Georgian prime minister said he hoped the breakthrough would lead to a broader peace accord.

“We appreciate the efforts of the mediators who helped create the conditions necessary to reach this understanding. We hope that this important step will lead to the conclusion of a comprehensive peace agreement and a long-term resolution of the conflict,” he wrote.

The comments come after Iran and the United States announced that they had finalised a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities, with the agreement expected to be formally signed later this week.

News.Az