With hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire boosting the market, Bitcoin is poised for a new round of price increases

With hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire boosting the market, Bitcoin is poised for a new round of price increases

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Recently, the international market has released new positive signals. As news related to ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran continues to develop, global market risk-averse sentiment has eased, and investors’ risk appetite has clearly rebounded. Capital has begun to once again focus on equity markets, technology assets, and high-volatility growth assets such as cryptocurrencies.

In this context, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again become the focus of the market. Some market observers believe that, with gradual improvements in the macro environment and a rebound in expectations for liquidity flows, Bitcoin may be entering a new upward window.

However, for an increasing number of long-term BTC holders, a more practical question is emerging: beyond waiting for the price to rise, how can they make their Bitcoin continuously generate returns and achieve daily passive income?

Macroeconomic environment changes: Bitcoin may benefit again

For a long time, Bitcoin’s price has been influenced not only by internal industry factors, but also increasingly driven by changes in the global macroeconomic environment and market sentiment.

When geopolitical risks ease and market liquidity improves, risk assets typically receive greater capital attention. In multiple past market cycles, crypto assets have shown strong performance during phases of rising risk appetite.

With the continued increase in participation from industry professionals, Bitcoin is gradually evolving from a purely speculative asset into a long-term allocation asset.

In this process, more and more investors are beginning to consider: how to make long-term holding strategies more capital-efficient.

How can BTC holders achieve daily passive income?

Faced with market volatility, relying solely on price appreciation often means a long waiting period.

Therefore, many investors have begun shifting from the traditional “buy and hold” model to an asset allocation strategy of “holding crypto + cash flow returns,” hoping that, without frequent trading, digital assets can continuously generate value.

Cloud mining is gaining attention among industry participants.

Through cloud-based computing power services, users do not need to purchase mining machines, nor do they need to bear equipment maintenance, electricity costs, or technical management, and can still participate in the digital asset income ecosystem.

Ei Crypto Cloud Mining: Building a Yield Solution for BTC Holders

Ei Crypto is a digital asset cloud mining platform headquartered in London, dedicated to providing a more convenient way for global users to participate in digital assets through intelligent cloud computing power services.

The platform integrates advanced data center resources and an intelligent computing power management system, helping users participate in digital asset mining without deploying equipment.

At present, the platform has established a comprehensive security system, including:

Regular audits by international professional institutions

● Digital asset security protection mechanisms

● AI intelligent computing power scheduling technology

● On-chain verification and risk control systems

● Security protection support from McAfee® and Cloudflare®

Three steps to start daily passive income

Step 1: Register an account and receive a trial reward

Visit the Ei Crypto official website and complete registration quickly using your email.

Official website:https://eicrypto.com/

Enter your email and password to register quickly. New users can receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and can also claim a $0.60 daily check-in reward.

Step 2: Deposit digital assets

The platform supports major digital assets including BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, USDC, XRP, and BCH.

Step 3: Choose a suitable plan

Ei Crypto offers multiple plans with different durations and structures, allowing users to flexibly choose according to their personal needs.

Example of popular plans:

● Entry contract: $100 — 2 days — total return approx. $108

● Stable contract: $1,200 — 10 days — total return approx. $1,362

● Professional contract: $5,000 — 20 days — total return approx. $6,500

● Advanced contract: $27,000 — 30 days — total return approx. $43,200

More plan details can be viewed on the official website.

Conclusion

The positive signals released by the US–Iran ceasefire negotiations are prompting the market to reassess opportunities in risk assets. For Bitcoin, an improving macro environment may bring a new growth window.

For investors who wish to balance long-term holding with passive income, Ei Crypto provides a new option worth paying attention to.

Join Ei Crypto now and start your smart mining plan, allowing your digital assets to create more possibilities for you.

🌐 Official website:https://eicrypto.com/



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📧 Customer service email:info@eicrypto.com

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