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Pentagon's Hegseth denies US munitions stockpile shortage

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Pentagon's Hegseth denies US munitions stockpile shortage
Source: Reuters

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied claims that the United States is facing a shortage in its munitions stockpiles, calling the reports a “manufactured story” promoted by the media, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

His remarks came hours before the US and Iran announced a deal to end the Middle East conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon, and to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Concerns about pressure on US weapons stockpiles had intensified last month after Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao cited the regional conflict as a reason for pausing arms sales to Taiwan.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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