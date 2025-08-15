Moscow expresses support for Baku-Yerevan ‘Trump Route’ transport corridor

"We consider the issue in this area. Armenia is our strategic ally, and if Armenia thinks that something is good for it, we surely support Armenia here," Overchuk said.

"If they believe that the signing of a corresponding declaration in Washington provides greater security guarantees, it is good because we also support peace processes in the South Caucasus," Overchuk noted, adding that it "fully meets" Russia’s interests.

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport corridor between the two countries. The transport corridor will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Armenia has granted the United States the right to manage this corridor for 99 years.