Joint Declaration signed on meeting between President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held in Washington - FULL TEXT

On August 8, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, signed the Joint Declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia held in Washington D.C.

News.Az presents the Declaration.

JOINT DECLARATION by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on the outcomes of their meeting in Washington D.C., United States of America

We, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, having met in Washington D.C., United States of America, on August 8, 2025, declare the following:

1. We and President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America witnessed the initialing of the agreed upon text of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Parties. In this respect, we acknowledged the need to continue further actions to achieve the signing and ultimate ratification of the Agreement, and emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace between our two countries;

2. We also witnessed the signing of the joint appeal to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the closure of OSCE’s Minsk Process and related structures by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. We call on all OSCE participating States to adopt this decision.

3. We reaffirmed the importance of the opening of communications between the two countries for intra-state, bilateral, and international transportation for the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and in its neighborhood on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the States. These efforts are to include unimpeded connectivity between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia with reciprocal benefits for international and intrastate connectivity for the Republic of Armenia.

4. The Republic of Armenia will work with the United States of America and mutually determined third parties, to set forth a framework for the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) connectivity project in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. We confirm our determination to pursue efforts in good faith to achieve this goal in the most expeditious manner.

5. We acknowledge the need to chart a course for a bright future not bound by the conflict of the past, consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and the 1991 Almaty Declaration. The conditions have been created for our nations to finally embark on building good neighborly relations on the basis of the inviolability of international borders and the inadmissibility of the use of force for the acquisition of territory after the conflict that brought immense human suffering. This reality, which is not and should never be subject to revision, paves the way for closing the chapter of enmity between our two nations. We resolutely reject and exclude any attempt of revenge, now and in the future.

6. We express our confidence that this Summit is a strong foundation for mutual respect and the advancement of peace in the region.

7. We express deep gratitude to President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America for his gracious hospitality in hosting this important summit and for his significant contributions to advancing the normalization of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The present Declaration was signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington D.C., United States of America.

Ilham ALIYEV Nikol PASHINYAN

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Witnessed by:

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America

