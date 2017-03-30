Yandex metrika counter

Moscow: No information about Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Moscow: No information about Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting

"We don’t have information that such a meeting is planned to be held soon."

There is no information about the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ Moscow meeting yet, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Friday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.
 
“We don’t have information that such a meeting is planned to be held soon,” Zakharova said.
 
A few days ago, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland  told a press conference in Yerevan that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow  in the near future (within a month) to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      