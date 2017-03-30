Moscow: No information about Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We don’t have information that such a meeting is planned to be held soon."

There is no information about the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ Moscow meeting yet, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Friday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



“We don’t have information that such a meeting is planned to be held soon,” Zakharova said.



A few days ago, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference in Yerevan that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow in the near future (within a month) to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az