Moscow urges U.S. to avoid naval blockade of Cuba: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia calls on the United States to refrain from imposing a military blockade on Cuba, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said here on Wednesday during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Together with the vast majority of the international community, we urge the United States to act with common sense, adopt a responsible stance, and abandon plans for a naval blockade," Lavrov said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Australian right-wing lawmaker criticized for anti-Muslim remarks

Sweden's ruling party mulls chemical castration for pedophiles

Greece teams up with four countries on deportation hubs

Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson shut down amid Epstein files

Lavrov further said Moscow rejects allegations that its cooperation with Cuba is directed against Washington, adding that all disputes between Washington and Havana should be settled through dialogue.

"We will continue to support Cuba and the Cuban people in upholding the country's sovereignty and security," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia condemns U.S. legislation targeting Cuba, which is supposedly based on the false claim that Cuba poses a threat to the United States.

News.Az