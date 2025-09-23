Mosque in Sweden set on fire in suspected arson attack

A mosque in the town of Hultsfred in southern Sweden was destroyed in a fire overnight Tuesday, with local authorities reporting that police are treating the incident as suspected arson.

The blaze broke out late Monday and quickly engulfed the building, which had previously been a church before being converted into a mosque, News.Az reports citing Sweden Herald.

“We do not know how the fire started, but it has burned heavily in the building,” Michael Hesselgard of the rescue service said.

No injuries were reported, but the structure was reduced to ruins.

“The building will be completely destroyed. It will not be possible to use it for anything,” Hesselgard added.