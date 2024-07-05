Mossad chief visits Qatar to discuss Israel-Hamas hostage, truce deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea on Friday visited alone to Doha to meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, according to Israeli officials, News.Az reports citing the Kan public broadcaster.

Barnea and the Qatari premier discussed a proposed hostage and truce deal between Israel and Hamas.Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar and Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, the IDF’s point person in the talks, who are both part of Israel’s high-level negotiating team, did not accompany him, according to the report.Officials tell Kan that people should curb their expectations that talks will be successful.

