Mount Stromboli erupts in Italy

Volcanic activity has intensified in Italy as Mount Stromboli belched ash and lava off the coast of Sicily, according to Euronews.

A second volcano has erupted in Italy this week – as Mount Stromboli belched ash and lava just off the northern coast of Sicily.Local media report that the Italian fire department has enhanced its monitoring of the volcano as it becomes more active.The coast guard has stepped up its activity too deploying more patrol boats and aircraft.The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) based in Toulouse, France warned of an ash plume that rose up to an estimated altitude of 2000m.Lava flowed from the volcano into the sea along the Sciara del Fuaco, a depression on the island which serves as a major tourist attraction for the island.Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world – renowned for its regular, but normally minor, eruptions that send lava oozing from vents inside its crater.It has been active for thousands of years. With an area of 12.6 square kilometres, the island represents the upper third of the volcano.The minor eruptions which are often visible from the island and surrounding sea have given rise to its nickname of the “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.”Yesterday, Mount Etna erupted with a spectacular display of lava and ash. Lava flowed from the 3,300 metre high mountain.The eruption caused Italy’s Civil Protection agency to raise the alert level in the area from green to yellow.The two volcanoes are barely 180km away from each other.

