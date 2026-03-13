U.S. claims Iran’s new supreme leader is likely ‘injured’

U.S. claims Iran’s new supreme leader is likely ‘injured’

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been injured and pledged to continue ramping up attacks, while playing down the impact of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

During a news conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth said Khamenei “is wounded and likely disfigured”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“He put out a statement yesterday – a weak one actually – but there was no voice, and there was no video. It was a written statement,” Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief did not provide evidence for his assessment, and Iran has not given any details about Khamenei’s condition. Iranian leaders also did not immediately respond to Hegseth’s claims.

News.Az