Rich Ricci in tears as Gaelic Warrior blows away the competition in Gold Cup

Rich Ricci in tears as Gaelic Warrior blows away the competition in Gold Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legendary owner Rich Ricci was moved to tears as his "extraordinary" horse, Gaelic Warrior, absolutely demolished the competition in the Gold Cup.

Legendary owner Rich Ricci was moved to tears as his "extraordinary" horse, Gaelic Warrior, absolutely demolished the competition in the Gold Cup, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Capping off a once-in-a-lifetime week in which he also won the Champion Hurdle with Lossiemouth, Ricci was mobbed by fans as he held back the waterworks on ITV.

But there was no luck for Harry Redknapp, whose King George winner The Jukebox Man couldn’t go the pace.

Gaelic Warrior was sent off 11-4 joint-fav with Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

But turning for home jockey Paul Townend was oozing positivity on the Willie Mullins-trained monster as everyone else went to the pump.

You may never see an easier winner of racing’s most prestigious contest.

News.Az