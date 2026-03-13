Show your tattoo at Chipotle and get a free meal

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Chipotle is reintroducing one of its most popular promotions for a second time, but it will only be available for a limited time.

For one hour on Friday, March 13, the chain will offer a buy-one-get-one entree deal for customers who show up with a tattoo, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The promotion will run at participating restaurants nationwide (and select international markets) from just 3–4 p.m. local time. And yes, the definition of “tattoo” is fairly flexible.

The deal is inspired by the internet phrase “tatted like a Chipotle bag,” a meme that compares heavily tattooed people to the decorative black artwork printed across Chipotle’s takeout bags. According to the company, anyone who walks into a restaurant during that one-hour window with a tattoo can redeem the promotion.

The ink does not even need to be permanent. Temporary tattoos, drawn-on designs, or basically anything that resembles a tattoo will qualify. For anyone who has ever doodled on their arm during a boring meeting, this might be your moment.

Chipotle has experimented with plenty of internet-driven promotions over the years, but the tattoo angle has proven particularly successful. When the company ran a similar deal last year, it reportedly generated the brand’s highest sales ever during the 3–4 p.m. non-peak hour.

Personally, after missing out on Chipotle’s Super Bowl free-food drop earlier this year, I have learned my lesson. When the brand says there is a chance to score a free entrée, I take it seriously.

So yes, I will absolutely be paying attention to the clock at 2:59 p.m. on Friday—even if it means drawing a very convincing fake tattoo on my arm before heading to the nearest Chipotle. Because when free burritos are involved, artistic commitment suddenly feels very reasonable.

News.Az