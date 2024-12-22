Mourhaf Abu Qasra named top Syrian defense official in transitional government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mourhaf Abu Qasra, also known as Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, has been named head of the Syrian Defense Ministry in the transitional government, News.Az reports citing Syrian media.

According to Al Watan newspaper, Abu Qasra was the commander of the military wing of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement (outlawed in Russia), which earlier this month took control of the country's largest cities, including Damascus, and toppled President Bashar Assad.

