Yandex metrika counter

Mourhaf Abu Qasra named top Syrian defense official in transitional government

  • World
  • Share
Mourhaf Abu Qasra named top Syrian defense official in transitional government
Rodi Said, Reuters | Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Deir Ezzor, Syria, May 1, 2018.

Mourhaf Abu Qasra, also known as Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, has been named head of the Syrian Defense Ministry in the transitional government, News.Az reports citing Syrian media.

According to Al Watan newspaper, Abu Qasra was the commander of the military wing of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement (outlawed in Russia), which earlier this month took control of the country's largest cities, including Damascus, and toppled President Bashar Assad.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      