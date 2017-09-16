Yandex metrika counter

Mourning declared in Odessa region for children killed in fire at camp

  • World
  • Share
Mourning declared in Odessa region for children killed in fire at camp

A two-day mourning has been declared in Odessa oblast after two children were killed in a fire at the children’s sports and leisure camp "Victoria".

Chairman of Odessa Regional State Administration Maksym Stepanov informed this on his Facebook page.

"Tragedy: There are no words due to anger and regret. Mourning in Odesa," he wrote, according to Ukrinform.

Late Friday, September 15, a fire swept through a children's camp in Ukraine's city of Odessa, killing two girls and leaving a third one missing, the authorities said on Saturday.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      