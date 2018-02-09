MP: Nomination of presidential candidate from ruling party - choice of Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New Azerbaijan Party is a national party, Azerbaijani MP Hikmat Babaoglu told Trend Feb. 9.

He said that a candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party represents over 700,000 party members, but in fact the Azerbaijani people.

"The New Azerbaijan Party nominated Ilham Aliyev, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, as the candidate for the presidential election scheduled for April 11,” Babaoglu said. “The party’s choice is generally the choice of the entire Azerbaijani people. President Aliyev has recently said that his policy is based on ensuring the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

"Indeed, 15 years of Ilham Aliyev's presidency testify to the fact that remaining loyal to his political philosophy - ‘I will be the president of each Azerbaijani citizen’, the president has done everything possible to ensure the well-being, future and development of every Azerbaijani citizen,” Babaoglu said. “First of all, the president ensured social and political stability in Azerbaijan and was able to protect our national interests. At a difficult historical stage, when acts of terrorism are committed, the president was able to preserve Azerbaijan as an island of stability. Moreover, the president could develop Azerbaijan by reducing unemployment and poverty levels."

“The development of Azerbaijan’s districts has been ensured and our country has become an important partner for the regional countries and the whole world,” Babaoglu said.

"Along with that, President Aliyev strengthened the Azerbaijani army which resulted in the liberation of Leletepe height in the April 2016 battles under the leadership of supreme commander-in-chief,” he said. “Thus, the country achieved great military-political breakthrough in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“Of course, numerous achievements, like those that we have listed, will determine the choice of the Azerbaijani people in the April 11 election,” he said. “I think that people will elect our party candidate Ilham Aliyev."

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

