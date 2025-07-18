Multiple casualties in UK school bus crash, say police

+ ↺ − 16 px

British police said on Thursday an unspecified number of casualties had been taken to hospital after a collision involving a bus carrying school children in Somerset, southwest England, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Avon and Somerset Police said the bus was carrying 60-70 people and was heading to Minehead Middle School at the time of the crash, and that the "large majority" of passengers had been taken to a nearby rest centre.

Police declared the collision a major incident, meaning an event with serious consequences that requires special arrangements from emergency services.

