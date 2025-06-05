Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire at Philadelphia bus depot - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge fire erupted at a SEPTA bus depot in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Thursday morning.

At least 20 SEPTA buses are burning at the Roberts Yard SEPTA Railroad Facility on the 300 block of Roberts Avenue in Nicetown, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m.

Black smoke fills the air, and fire crews work to extinguish the raging flames.

SEPTA officials say the decommissioned buses were previously out of service, and that no injuries have been reported.

Officials have yet to say how the fire started, and how many buses caught on fire.

News.Az