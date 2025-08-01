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Philadelphia
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Philadelphia
Lionel Messi scores milestone 900th goal, joining Ronaldo
19 Mar 2026-16:32
Nuggets dominate short-handed 76ers in 124-96 win
18 Mar 2026-09:14
Eagles stars Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson considering retirement
06 Feb 2026-17:56
76ers dominate Warriors for fifth straight victory
04 Feb 2026-10:16
Man charged after 100 human remains found in Pennsylvania
09 Jan 2026-12:41
Fed's Paulson signals another rate cut could take a while
03 Jan 2026-23:41
Chargers outlast Eagles in OT defensive battle
09 Dec 2025-10:10
Magic stay perfect in NBA Cup, dominate shorthanded 76ers behind Black’s career night
26 Nov 2025-09:16
Jalen Hurts' lone TD leads Eagles to 16-9 victory over Lions
17 Nov 2025-08:54
Trump greenlights S. Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarine
30 Oct 2025-09:04
Latest News
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
Charles Schwab reveals plans to launch spot crypto trading
Google in talks with Pentagon on classified AI deal
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Byd sales surge in Japan as overseas deliveries top 50% of global total
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VIDEO
Amazon unveils slimmer Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa integration
Covid vaccine 'an extraordinary feat' but trust must be rebuilt, inquiry finds
Europe moves to ban WhatsApp for officials
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