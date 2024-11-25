Multiple students killed in Peru bus crash
A bus collided with a van and veered off the road early in the morning on a highway in Moyobamba province, Peru, local media report.One eyewitness told Genios TV that the bus was carrying students who were returning from a graduation party, News.az reports citing the Reuters .
Peruvian police and firefighters arrived at the site to rescue the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased.
The National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported on its X account that at least seven people died, while the Ministry of Health said 33 were injured and being treated in local hospitals.