Multiple students killed in Peru bus crash

A bus collided with a van and veered off the road early in the morning on a highway in Moyobamba province, Peru, local media report.

One eyewitness told Genios TV that the bus was carrying students who were returning from a graduation party, News.az reports citing the Reuters Peruvian police and firefighters arrived at the site to rescue the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased.The National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported on its X account that at least seven people died, while the Ministry of Health said 33 were injured and being treated in local hospitals.

