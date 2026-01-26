Murder occurred at Boulevard Hotel in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A waiter has been killed at a well-known hotel in Baku, and a coworker has been detained in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 25 at the Boulevard Hotel, located on the White City Boulevard. The victim, 29-year-old Shamistan Aliyev, who worked as a waiter at the hotel, was found fatally injured in the hotel’s laundry area, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Law enforcement authorities have identified another hotel waiter, 32-year-old Seymur Manafov, as the main suspect in the case. He was taken into custody by police shortly after the incident.

A criminal case has been opened, and the district prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind the crime.

No further official details have been released at this stage.

News.Az