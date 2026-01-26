ICC sets Feb. 23 hearing for Philippine ex-leader Duterte

In a statement, the ICC said Duterte’s defense team had sought an indefinite adjournment of the proceedings, including the confirmation of charges hearing, citing concerns over his fitness to take part, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In response, Pre-Trial Chamber I appointed a panel of three independent medical experts to assess Duterte’s condition. The chamber received the experts’ reports on Dec. 5, 2025.

After reviewing the assessments, the chamber concluded that Duterte “is able to exercise his procedural rights and is therefore fit to take part in the pre-trial proceedings.”

Duterte, 80, served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022. He was detained and transferred to the ICC in March last year following the issuance of an arrest warrant linked to his controversial “war on drugs,” a move he has contested.

His initial appearance before ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I took place on March 14, 2025. On Nov. 28, 2025, the ICC rejected an appeal seeking his release on the basis of age and declining health.