Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump’s inauguration

From left) A combination of images of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, US president-elect Donald Trump, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezoz and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. — AFP/File

Tech giants CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are set to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, according to an official involved in the event’s planning.

They will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump’s Cabinet nominees and elected officials, News.Az reports, citing NBC News. Musk said on X that he was “honored” to have such a prominent spot at the inauguration.The three tech titans have all tried to earn favor with Trump in the past year, led by Musk’s donating more than a quarter-billion dollars in campaign funds to help elect Trump. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — and the co-lead of a new Trump administration advisory body called the Department of Government Efficiency — has frequently been at Trump’s side since he endorsed him for president in July.Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, this month reshuffled his lobbying staff and his content moderation policies to align with the incoming Republican administration. Meta also gave $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund.Zuckerberg is co-hosting a black-tie reception Monday with Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration, according to two people familiar with the event who were not authorized to speak publicly. Puck News first reported the event.Bezos, the founder of Amazon and its executive chair, decided last fall that The Washington Post, which he owns, would not endorse in the presidential race, overruling opinion staff members who wanted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Amazon also contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.The three men are among the wealthiest people in the world, with fortunes based on the tech boom of the past two decades. Musk ranks No. 1, Bezos No. 2 and Zuckerberg No. 3, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Their combined net worth: $885 billion as of Monday, according to Bloomberg.A representative for Meta declined to comment. Representatives for Musk and Bezos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.All three men have supported Democrats and Republicans over the years, according to federal records.They have a significant amount at stake in Trump's second term, not only because of potential tax and trade policy changes but also because of issues specific to their businesses.

