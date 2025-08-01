Musk funneled $15 million to Trump and Republicans amid online feud

+ ↺ − 16 px

As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified their bitter feud, the Tesla billionaire directed $15 million to Republican-aligned political action committees, according to a new report from Politico.

Federal Election Commission reports show that Musk donated $5 million to the MAGA Inc., a Trump-affiliated super PAC, a type of PAC wherein donors can give unlimited amounts of money as long as it does not officially coordinate with a campaign, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Musk also contributed $5 million apiece to the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, super PACs affiliated by Senate and House Republican leadership, respectively.

The SpaceX CEO, who also purchased Twitter and renamed it X, made the contributions on June 27, 2025, which came after Musk left the White House, where he led the Department of Government Efficiency.

Initially, the two seemed to part on amicable terms. Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars through multiple super PACs to elect Trump in the 2024 presidential election. He billed himself as the “first buddy.”

But upon his exit Musk would later go nuclear, and called Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” an ”outrageous, pork-filled” bill. Musk would then drop an even bigger bomb, when he said “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk would apologize, saying he “went too far.” Two weeks later, Musk would cut his checks to the three PACs.

That did not stop Musk from continuing his attacks on the GOP. On June 30, a few days after Musk cut his checks, he threatened that any Republican who voted for the bill “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

