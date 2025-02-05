Musk’s DOGE initiative uncovers $8.2 million in government payments to Politico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Left-leaning news outlet Politico was paid a staggering $8.2 million in 'government subsidies' uncovered amid Elon Musk's DOGE dragnet on wasteful spending.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is in the process of cancelling the payments from several government agencies, including the embattled USAID, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the money given to Politico was spent on, 'essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the taxpayer's dime'.

'The DOGE is working on canceling those payments now,' she said.

'This is a government effort to ensure that we are going line by line when it comes to the federal government's books.'

Details of the spend emerged amid scrutiny of the public finances by Musk's DOGE, which has shutdown the US Agency for International Development.

Politico received $44,000 from USAID last year, but was given millions more from other federal agencies, public records showed.

Most notably the Department of Health and Human Services had $1.37 million in obligations.

The Department of the Interior and the Department of Energy were also among the top spenders.

'This is obviously a huge waste of taxpayer money!' Musk wrote on X.

DailyMail.com has contacted the five federal agencies who gave the most money to Politico last year for further detail on what the money was spent on.

It is understood that much of the agencies' spending is on Politico's b2b service, Politico Pro which offers, 'non-partisan, real-time intelligence personalized to their area of policy focus', according to the platform.

Subscriptions can cost around $10,000 a year per online reports, meaning the government would have had to shell out for more than 800 accounts.

Leavitt warned that DOGE is in the process of pulling the plug on all payments.

It could spell further disaster for Politico, whose staffers yesterday found out that they had not been paid.

The outlet stated that the missed payments were due to a 'technical issue', however speculation quickly began to swirl that the crackdown on public spending was to blame.

Musk and President Donald Trump shut down the embattled USAID after they agreed the organization was 'beyond repair'.

The billionaire, who is leading a review of the federal government with Trump's go-ahead, decided this week to shut down the government agency tasked with humanitarian relief overseas.

Staff were shocked when they woke up Monday morning to emails instructing them to stay out of the agency's D.C. headquarters.

Yesterday, Musk teased the next target for his crackdown may be the Internal Revenue Service.

The world's richest man asked his army of X followers in an informal poll whether they would like to see the IRS audited by DOGE, which received a staggering 94.3 percent support.

Musk's post comes days after Donald Trump vowed to terminate almost 90,000 IRS workers who had been hired under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a pledge that received huge cheers as he spoke at a rally in Las Vegas.

