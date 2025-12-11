Myanmar air strike on hospital kills 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Myanmar military air strike killed at least 31 people at a hospital in Mrauk-U, western Rakhine state, on Wednesday evening, an aid worker reported. Another 68 people were injured, and casualties are expected to rise.

The attack struck the general hospital in a region largely controlled by the Arakan Army, an ethnic minority separatist force. Videos and eyewitness accounts show a hospital wing destroyed, rubble covering beds, and a large crater outside. Families have lost multiple relatives in the strike, News.Az reports, citing French media.

The junta has escalated air strikes since seizing power in a 2021 coup, ahead of elections starting December 28, which rebels vow to block in areas under their control. The World Food Programme warns that the military blockade in Rakhine has worsened hunger and malnutrition in the region.

News.Az