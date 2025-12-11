Drone attack triggers fire at Russian chemical plant - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, on the night of December 11 following a drone attack.

Local reports said at least five explosions occurred at the Acron plant, operated by Acron Group, which produces mineral fertilizers and materials used in explosives. Videos online show the strikes and the resulting fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

💥 A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod, #Russia, during the night of December 11. Before this, reports emerged of an attack by unidentified drones, according to Russian public channels. pic.twitter.com/CNIrpVfUdx — News.Az (@news_az) December 11, 2025

Novgorod Governor Alexander Dronov confirmed the drone attack and the activation of the air defense system, noting that 19 drones were shot down over the region.

Unidentified drones also targeted Moscow overnight, forcing several airports to suspend operations. Moscow authorities reported 27 departures and 27 arrivals canceled, with a red drone threat level declared.

Earlier, on December 4, Ukraine’s Defense Forces targeted the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Russia’s Stavropol region, part of Russia’s military-industrial complex, which produces over 1 million tons of ammonia and 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate annually.

News.Az